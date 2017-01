Madonna Thompson won her 500th career game as the head coach of the Shelton State women’s basketball team.

The win came on Thursday January 26, 2017 against the Lawson State Lady Cougars in Birmingham.

The 74-59 victory brings Shelton State to a record of 19-2 on the season, as Thompson and the Lady Buc’s are on pace for their 17th consecutive 20-win season.