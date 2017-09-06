»»HURRICANE IRMA STRANDS TUSCALOOSA COUPLE IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Normally an extended stay in the Caribbean wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Kelsey and Collin Varallo left Tuscaloosa County last week to celebrate one year of marriage in the Dominican Republic, and now can’t get home because of Hurricane Irma.

The Varallo’s were scheduled to return the United States Wednesday, but like many, learned their flights out were cancelled.

They tell WVUA 23 they feel safe and are ready to ride out Hurricane Irma.

“We’ve been moved closer to the inland area. All of the hotel rooms close the beach have linens stripped. We saw some plywood going over the windows. We have come to our sources that we just have to stay here. We are safe here. We have an evacuation plan, plenty of water, drinks and food. I have battery packs. All of our phones are charged. So, the best thing is keeping each other safe.”

WVUA 23 Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott says hurricane conditions are expected in the Dominican Republic Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

The Varallo’s ask that everyone keep them in their prayers as they wait for a way to get home.