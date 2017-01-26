»»HUNTSVILLE MAN GETS NEARLY 4 YEARS FOR $600K TAX FRAUD

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced a Huntsville man to nearly four years in prison for a $600,000 tax fraud scheme.

A news release says District Judge Abdul Kallon sentenced 36-year-old Martin Tyronne Woods on Thursday to three years and 10 months in prison. Woods pleaded guilty in October to one count of stealing government property.

Prosecutors say he and others deposited fraudulent federal and Washington, D.C., tax refund checks to his account from September 2012 through April 2013.

The government’s sentencing memorandum says many of the checks were in the names of dead people.