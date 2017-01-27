»»HUNDREDS TURN OUT FOR VIGIL MOURNING MOM, DAUGHTER KILLED IN MOUNDVILLE

More than 200 residents turned out to mourn the lives of Paige and Kaci Mitchell, who were killed Wednesday night.

Moundville Baptist Church hosted the prayer vigil just 24 hours after the victims attended Wednesday evening church services.

Rev. Jason Duckett led the service for those who came together to mourn and pray.

“What tragedy does is either it pushes us to Christ or away,” he said. “What scriptures say, what the enemy intended for evil, god intended for good.”

Faith leaders from around the community led prayer in small groups, including Rev. Wayne Wyatt, who is pastor at Victorious Life Church in Moundville.

“I know as a minister and as a pastor, I had to speak to them and give them some hope,” he said. “We’re living in some bad times, some troublesome times, and we need hope.”

Duckett said Moundville’s church leaders will continue being there for the community in its time of grief.

“I can’t stop that hurt,” he said. “Only Jesus can do that.”

Police said Paige and Kaci Mitchell were were shot late Wednesday night. Neighbors identified the suspect as Brad Gray, Paige Mitchell’s estranged boyfriend.

Gray shot himself when confronted by police. He is at DCH Regional Medical Center, where he’s recovering from a gunshot to the head.