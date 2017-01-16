»»HUNDREDS MARCH IN TUSCALOOSA ON MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

Today is a day for celebrating how far America has come since the time of Martin Luther King Jr., but also a time to reflect on how much farther we have to go.

Several events in Tuscaloosa commemorated the occasion, including a unity breakfast, afternoon march and evening church rally.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day brought the Tusclaoosa community together to not only celebrate, but to open up a dialogue.

Tyshawn Gardner with Plum Grove Baptist Church said people need to come together for change.

“There’s so much that we have in common, so many issues that everyone is working on separately,” he said. “So I hope that the events for this day will bring those entities and organizations and individuals together to tackle some of the issues that really affect the marginalized and the oppressed and the outcasts”

Hundreds of residents participated in the noon march from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School to Tuscaloosa City Hall.

“(The event is designed) to re-live, re-involve, reignite the people of this community to never forget the dream,” said participant Matthew Wilson. “To impact our young people by letting them witness and be involved in the march as we go forward.”

First African Baptist Church, located at 2621 Stillman Blvd., is hosting a unity rally today beginning at 6 p.m.