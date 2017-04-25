»»HUMBLE HERO SAVES NEIGHBORS FROM DANGEROUS KITCHEN FIRE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

Charles Sexton saved the lives of his neighbors Monday morning as their home caught fire. His neighbors say he’s the kind of guy you want to live next door to.

“God sent him to look out for me and my house today,” said Stacey Waldman, who was in her kitchen cooking with her young daughter when grease caught fire and quickly engulfed the stove and cabinets.

Sexton said he heard the calls for help and put his fire safety training to work, extinguishing the fire and getting Stacey and her daughter out of the house.

Sexton said his heroic act was just a matter of being in the right place in the right time.

“I’m just glad to be here to do it,” he said. “The timing I guess was perfect for me. It’s a tragedy that it happened. I’m just glad I was here.”

Chief Gaston Wilson with the Nicol Volunteer Fire Department said if Sexton didn’t step in immediately, the outcome for the Waldmans and their home would have been very different.

“If he hadn’t have done what he did getting them out, it would have been a sad situation,” Wilson said.