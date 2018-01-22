»»HUMAN REMAINS POSITIVELY IDENTIFIED AS MISSING MAN EMMETT KYZER

Human remains found off of Ed Stevens Road by loggers in March of 2017 in Tuscaloosa County have been positively identified as missing man, 82-year-old Emmett Kyzer by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Witnesses and evidence support that Kyzer was beaten and stabbed at his residence on Keenes Mill Road before being dumped at the Ed Stephens Road location. Clifford Sinclair Madison was charged with Kyzer’s murder on January 21, 2018. Madison is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $150,000.00 bond.

Kyzer went missing back in June of 2016 from his home on Keenes Mill Road. Madison was living with Kyzer at the time of the disappearance.

Emmett Kyzer’s niece Nikki Sellers released the following statement to WVUA 23:

“I’ve been asked what changes I would like to see take place to prevent another elderly person from losing their life the way that Emmett did. Myself, my family, and anyone who was well acquainted with Emmett knew that he would open his door and open his heart to anyone who asked. This event is not the only time that Emmett’s kindness brought him harm. In December of 2014, Emmett answered a knock at the door from an individual asking to use the phone. He was then assaulted and robbed ultimately requiring him to be dependent on a wheelchair. From my understanding, two weeks prior to Emmett’s disappearance in June 2016, Cliff Madison and a female approached Emmett requesting to stay in his home in exchange for them assisting him with chores. Unfortunately, Emmett’s only thought was that he was helping someone, so he accepted. That decision cost him his life. An argument led to a physical altercation between Emmett and Cliff resulting in Emmett being brutally murdered. My entire family would routinely check on Emmett by visiting or by phone. He was very headstrong and valued his independence. Emmett’s nephews lived next door and across the street. We all discussed with Emmett the dangers of allowing strangers in his home but his ultimate goal was to know that he helped someone in need. If we had known that death would be the end result, maybe we should have insisted that Emmett stop allowing people to take advantage of his kindness. My only suggestion to others who may have elderly family or friends who live alone is to check on their well being; every single day. Don’t allow them to bring strangers into their homes. Convince them that there is a lot more evil today than there was when they were young. Encourage them to be cautious. I would also like to see Emergency 911 Centers implement a plan to check the well being of an elderly person who calls in for ANY type of assistance. The morning that Emmett was murdered, he placed a call to Tuscaloosa County Sheriffs Office, on their regular phone line, and asked the dispatcher what he needed to do to have these individuals removed from his home who had been staying there. The dispatcher transferred Emmett to the business office to discuss a legal eviction with someone. Ultimately, I feel like if the dispatcher had entered his name, address or phone number in their Emergency Dispatch System, information would have popped up showing there had been previous problems at his home. Maybe that would have resulted in a welfare check by a deputy and prevented this whole nightmare. I understand that 911 centers are very busy and it’s sometimes hard to distinguish real needs rather than nonsense from callers. Maybe this incident will shed some light on future changes for them. I can’t dwell on the “what if’s”. There are more than likely things that could have been done differently to prevent Emmett’s death but we must move forward. I am very thankful that he can now Rest In Peace. Since the beginning, help for our family has poured in. We had several ground searches to no avail. Family, friends and strangers showed up with food, beverages, bug spray and ATV’s to assist. Many many people routinely called or messages to check on our family’s well being. Many others simply offered their thoughts and prayers. Every little offering has been such a blessing and with that and Gods grace, we have gotten through this. I can’t say enough about Tuscaloosa County Sheriffs Office and the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit. The kindness and compassion that they have all shown my family has been amazing. The outpouring of love and support that we have received from Law Enforcement, the media, family, friends, strangers and the entire community is very much appreciated.”

Funeral arrangements for Kyzer have not be made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.