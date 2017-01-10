»»HUMAN BONES FOUND DURING LAND SURVEY OFF 26TH AVENUE EAST

The Tuscaloosa Police Department says land surveyors stumbled upon human bones on property along 26th Avenue East this afternoon, near the main Tuscaloosa driver’s license office on Skyland Boulevard.

Police said the property owner was having the land surveyed because of a pending sale. Surveyors found the bones while they were doing their jobs.

Investigators responded to the scene, along with the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s major crimes unit. Police said additional bones were collected during a search of the area, and were determined to have been there for some time.

The identity of victim or the cause of death cannot be determined at this time, police said, but the bones will be analyzed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.