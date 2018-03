A 17 year old female student from Huffman Highschool in Birmingham is accidentally shot and killed inside the school Wednesday.

Authorities say a 17-year-old male student was injured.

Authorities say they’re investigating whether the shooting was accidental.

Police say they are seeking surveillance video and witnesses to determine what had happened.

Authorities say the shooting happened as school was being dismissed.

The male student is listed in Stable Condition at UAB Hospital.