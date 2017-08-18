»»HOW TO PHOTOGRAPH THE ECLIPSE | DOS AND DON’TS

While west Alabama is not in the path of a total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st, nearly all of the sun will fall behind the moon within our view….so there will be some really cool photo opportunities if you know what you’re doing.

We sought some advice from local professional photographer Skip Baumhower on capturing the eclipse.

“First of all do not look at it. Do not look at it. Don’t do it,” he stressed.

Secondly, you need to decide how you want to photograph the eclipse. Do you want to tell the story of the progression and then after or do you just want to capture that one moment at it’s peak?

Regardless of the image you want, Baumhower recommends stabilizing the camera on a tripod to get the best shots.

”That’s going to allow you to tell that story without that movement changing or anything like that,” he said.

It’s not often you have to set up your shot without being able to look directly at your subject.

“If you actually have your camera on the tripod and you point it toward the sun, you are going to see the shadow of the camera on the tripod. So if you mimic is just a little to where you can see the profile of your camera, the likenesses of it being in line with the sun are high.

Just as you’ll need a pair of eclipse glasses to protect your eyes, you’ll also need some sort of filter for your camera.

“You can take layers of window tint and layer those on top of each other and put that over the lens to filter,” Baumhower told WVUA 23.

And good news, any camera is a good camera.

“If someone is using an iPhone or something like that, they might think about the fact that they could actually hold their phone up and see whats on the screen a lot safer than looking at that,” Baumhower said.

He also encourages everyone not to get too caught up in capturing the eclipse that they miss it.

“Just enjoy it. Take a look around at everybody and just really be present. Where were you in 2017 during the solar eclipse?”

The event begins around noon and lasts until about 3 p.m., with the most obstruction happening around 1:30 p.m.

Baumhwoer told WVUA, he’s happy to help anyone with questions about photographing the eclipse.

You can reach him at (205) 752-6230.