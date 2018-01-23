»»HOW TO KEEP YOU NEW YEARS FITNESS RESOLUTUIONS

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

The new year is a great time to work on new goals, and each year many Americans decide to take charge of their health and fitness. However those goals are not always achieved.

WVUA 23 spoke to owner and founder of True 40 Fitness Studio, Allie Weingarten, to get her advice on how to stay motivated.

Her first piece of advice: grab a buddy! “My advice for people is to grab a buddy! The buddy system helps so much because you can find someone who has similar goals to you, and you guys can keep each other accountable that always helps so much.”

Also, don’t stress if you aren’t seeing results quick enough! Progress takes time. “Just take it week by week” Weingarten said, “Don’t make a full year goal, because you aren’t going to reach that. It’s okay to fail, we all do, because we’re human. Just find balance in your life. Don’t go full diet, not full exercise, but be able to balance it out.”

True 40 Fitness Studio opened Monday, and will be offering free classes for the rest of the week. You can sign up for classes on their app “True 40 Fitness Studio”.