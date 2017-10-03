»»HOW TO AVOID A MASS SHOOTING? YOU CAN’T, BUT HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN DO

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther

As gunshots rang out in Las Vegas on Sunday night, America froze in time. 59 dead, over 500 injured, and millions in shock. But what do you do if you are in the crowd and someone opens fire? What can you do to help your chances of survival?

Homeland Security expert and former Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ted Sexton says the best thing to do is remain calm and not panic.

“It’s not about being paranoid or panicking, it’s about being prepared and having an understanding if something happens, how will I react? And often times, that’s just being in the right frame of mind.”

A big part of being prepared is dressing the part. Sexton said if you’re concerned about your safety, try and wear shoes and clothing that do not restrict your movement. Flats, not heels, or closed-toe shoes instead of sandals.

But at the end of the day, there are always people in the world who want to hurt others, and sometimes there’s nothing we can do to stop them.

“An evil person that wants a weapon, is going to get a weapon,” said BamaCarry President Eddie Fulmer. “No matter what gun laws you pass, they only restrict law-abiding citizens.”