»»HONORING THE FALLEN: TUSCALOOSA SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ATTENDS POLICE CEREMONY IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is making sure a fallen Alabama officer is not forgotten.

Deputy Hollis Horton died in the line of duty in October 1911. His name is found in Alabama’s archives, but until this week it had never been read at the Police Officer’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Former Alabama senator and current U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions read off Hollis’ name at this week’s National Police Week event in D.C.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Norris was on-hand at the ceremony, representing Tuscaloosa, and Tuscaloosa’s fallen.

“It’s just a way for all of us as law enforcement in the country to reflect back on the price that someone paid with their life to protect the freedom and the rule of law in the United States,” Norris said.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Alabama has seen 544 deaths for law enforcement in the line of duty. To browse their names, click here.

In Tuscaloosa, the last officer to die on-duty was Tuscaloosa Police Officer Trevor Scott Philips, who died May 21, 2011, in a motorcycle crash while he was escorting a funeral procession.