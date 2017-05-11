»»HONOR FLIGHT CELEBRATES VETERANS WITH TRIP TO D.C.

A group of heroes left and returned to Tuscaloosa in just one day Wednesday.

The Honor Flight offers veterans who served in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars a chance to visit Washington, D.C. for a day so they can see the monuments erected in their honor.

The group of more than 100 veterans, family and friends took off from the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and was back on Tuscaloosa soil around 9 a.m.

Those veterans were given a warm welcome home by hundreds who made their way to the airport, along with a water salute from Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue and a red carpet for their disembarkment.

At each stop on their trip, the veterans were honored by tourists, fellow veterans and Alabama’s elected officials in Washington, D.C.

“(These veterans) didn’t get recognized when they came home,” said Johnnie Glasscock, whose husband took the flight. “They were spit at and shouted at and mistreated.”