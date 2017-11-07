»»UPDATE: POLICE SEEK HELP FINDING VEHICLE POSSIBLY INVOLVED IN SHOOTING

UPDATE NOV. 7, 2017, 12:53 p.m.:The Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old that happened early Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Sixth Street near the Strip.

The 19-year-old victim, who is a student at the University of West Georgia, was in town visiting friends. He is listed in critical condition at UAB.

Authorities have released a still picture of a possible suspect car seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting took place and are asking anyone with any information about the vehicle to please call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Adrianne Jenkins

An off-campus shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Sixth Street near St. James Apartments in Tuscaloosa at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Tuscaloosa Police Department responded, describing the incident as an altercation between specific individuals that did not pose a threat to the campus community. One person, who is not affiliated to the university, was shot in the face twice and the suspect or suspects immediately left the area in a white- or light-colored sedan.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit, the 19-year-old victim was a University of West Georgia student, who was in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-LSU football game. According to witnesses, the man was shot while selling narcotics to three unknown males.

Several University of Alabama students live at the apartment complex, and were shocked to see it happen right outside their front door.

“We weren’t really sure what was happening, but then my roommate said, ‘OK, yeah, I’m pretty sure I heard gunshots’,” said witness Hunter Crook.

Anyone who has any additional information about this occurrence is asked to call University Police at 205-348-5454 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867(STOP).

For more information about crime in the University community, click here.