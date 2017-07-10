»»HOMICIDE UNIT SEARCHES FOR ASSAULT SUSPECT

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide was called in by Tuscaloosa Police Saturday night after a man was cut in the face.

The incident took place in the 3500 block of 19th Street where a 52 year old male was trying to have a conversation with a friend. That friend, 50 year old Martin Sherrod, also known as “Gator”, police say shoved the victim. The victim then shoved Sherrod back and the two engaged in a physical altercation. The victim stated that the suspect was on top of him and he cut him on the face.

Sherrod fled the scene and now faces Assault charges.

If you know of his whereabouts police ask you call Crime Stoppers at 752-7867.