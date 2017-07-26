»»HOMICIDE UNIT INVESTIGATES TWO SHOOTING VICTIMS IN TUSCALOOSA

Tuesday night Tuscaloosa Police were called to the 5400 block of Bluegrass Parkway on a welfare check and found the bodies of two people outside of the house.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide unit says a 42 year old male was found on the side of the house deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound. Officers then located a 71 year old female deceased in a car parked in the driveway also from gunshot wounds. It appears the 71 year old female is the mother of the male.

Investigators have processed the scene and tell WVUA 23 more information will be released later this afternoon.