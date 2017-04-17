»»FATAL SHOOTING INVESTIGATED ON HARGROVE ROAD E

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting this morning in the 3500 block of Hargrove Road E.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call about a man with a gun. Before deputies arrived, another caller advised a person had been shot. When the deputies made it to the scene they found an 82 year old white male had been shot and was pronounced deceased. A 40 year old white male suffered a minor gunshot wound to the face and was treated at the scene.

The 40 year old male was involved in the shooting and has been transported to the Homicide unit along with some witnesses to be interviewed.

Stay with WVUA 23 for the latest throughout the day.

.