TUSCALOOSA – Remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey raged across west and central Alabama Thursday, bringing strong rain and dangerous winds. Witnesses spotted and recorded possible funnel clouds in Fayette, Pickens and Bibb County between 4 and 7 p.m..

The storm system demolished houses, ripped off roofs, and toppled houses in Reform. According to the Reform Police Department, at least four people were injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.