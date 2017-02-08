»»HOME SHARING DEBATE CONTINUES AT TUSCALOOSA CITY COUNCIL

Home sharing with the help of online services like Airbnb is still a hot topic for Tuscaloosa’s leaders.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue weighed in on the debate at Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting. Firefighters are requesting all rental properties, including apartments, bed and breakfasts and short- or long-term single family home rentals.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said home sharing has a has a big impact on the city’s economy, and he wants the safety of renters and sharers kept in mind.

Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb said their minimal recommended requirements include the presence of items like exit signs and emergency lighting, fire extinguishers, hand rails and smoke detectors. Holcomb also weighed in on inspection guidelines.

Home sharing services are not yet legal in Tuscaloosa.