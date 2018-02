By WVUA 23 Web Writer Paige Kyzer

Home Depot is hiring 80,000 new employees nation-wide for the spring and summer months due to an anticipated peak in sales.

For convenience the company is allowing candidates to send in applications online at careers.homedepot.com. Candidates can also sign up online to decide the specific time, date and location that works best for an in-person interview.

The Home Depot in Tuscaloosa is located on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.