One Tuscaloosa business is saying goodbye to one of its locations after more than 70 years in Tuscaloosa.

Angela Maze, owner of Home Charm Carpet and Flooring located at 3618 University Blvd. E., said the business is closing at the end of January.

“We have developed a lot of friendships within the community, and that is something that will stay with me,” she said.

Home Charm Carpet opened in 1945 as a small upholstery business.