»»HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC SCHOOL GIVES BACK WITH BACKPACKS

Students and faculty of Holy Spirit Catholic School are partnering with the Tuscaloosa Backpack Coalition to give students the supplies they need to start a new school year on the right foot.

Students from pre-school to 12th grade collected paper, pens, pencils, and folders to fill the backpacks.

“I think it is really important for any student going into the school year feeling prepared and confident,” said Kate Pitza, President of the Holy Spirit Key Club. “Because I know if I run out of paper one night I can run to the store and get some, but for some students that’s a lot harder. Having the right supplies is important to their success at school academically.”

The school has donated more than one hundred and fifty backpacks.