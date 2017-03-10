»»HOLT STUDENTS PROPOSE BILL PROTECTING THOSE WHO RESCUE PETS IN CARS

A group of Holt High School students met with Alabama Rep. Chris England this afternoon. Their goal? Enact legislation creating sanctions for anyone who leaves a pet in a hot car, and protections for good Samaritans who rescue those pets in needs.

The legislation they’re working on enacting is similar to a statute in Wisconsin, and students have collected nearly 300 signatures in support of their effort. Students proposing the legislation are high-schoolers learning about government and civic participation who are being mentored by University of Alabama students.

Nearly half of the U.S. already has such legislation.

After the meeting, England said he’d be taking the proposed bill to his clerk so they can get started on bringing it up for debate in the legislature.