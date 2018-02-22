»»HOLT SENIOR CENTER HOSTS GRAND OPENING

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Paige Kyzer

After five years of construction and $250,000 later, the Holt Senior Center opened its doors to the Tuscaloosa County senior community on Feb. 1.

The nonprofit organization, Focus on Senior Citizens’ is operating the new facility. They said their mission is to meet the needs of seniors and enabling them to remain active, healthy and independent.

Nicole Harshman, director of Focus on Senior Citizens, said there is a large population of senior citizens in Tuscaloosa County.

“Senior citizens ages 50 and older are encouraged to come spend time at the center,” Harshman said. “They can do activities like exercise or play board games or even just hang out with their friends. Curtis Travis (Parks and Recreation Board Member) said that this center is more than just that, it’s the first step in becoming more involved in this community.”

Sallie Cook, a Holt resident who’s a senior, said she is excited for what is to come for the community.

“We in Holt need something to do. We have elder citizens that need to participate in exercise programs and classes. This is a good thing for this community,” Cook said.

The center is open from 8 a.m. until noon and is located at 4002 Alabama Ave. near Evans Roshell Park.