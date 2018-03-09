»»HOLT HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT ARRESTED FOR MAKING VIOLENT THREATS AGAINST SCHOOL

Eighteen year old Holt High School student Rodejickus Robinson has been charged with making a terrorist threat. His arrest came early Friday morning after complaints were made to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office that Robinson was verbally threatening to commit violent acts at his school.

Although law enforcement officials could not confirm the nature of the threats, they told WVUA 23 the acts in question were allegedly to be carried out at Holt High School on Friday.

Robinson was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $15,000.00 bond. Making a terrorist threat is a felony charge. Robinson has since bonded out of jail.