»»HOLT HIGH SCHOOL SELLING YEARBOOKS FROM DECADES PAST

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Keith Huffman

The 13-member yearbook staff at Holt High School is hoping to sell some old memories so they can preserve new ones.

Nearly 600 yearbooks dating from 1938 to 2015 are available to anyone who wants one for just $10. The proceeds, yearbook members said, will go toward new equipment.

While the collection doesn’t include every year, there are editions available from every decade.

Senior Yearbook Editor Rebecca Sivley said its been a challenge, but a welcome one.

“We came in challenged, not knowing if people would want (yearbooks) or if we had every year,” she said.

Assistant Principal Michael Alford supervises the yearbook staff, and said their goal is making the next yearbook the best in school history.

“It’s most definitely been a great opportunity for the students to just have that outlet,” he said. “Where they’re designing something for not only themselves, not only for their grade level, but for the entire school.”