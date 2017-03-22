»»HOLT HIGH, BOY SCOUT TEAM UP AND HELP ANIMAL SHELTER

The carpentry class at Holt High School and a Boy Scout earning his Eagle Scout rank were giving a helping hand to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter today.

Tre’ Marable said his project is helping improve facilities at the shelter. He and the Holt High carpentry students laid foundation for a new pavilion and added a new fence to the shelter grounds.

The students were helping out as a service to the community, but the work also gave them a change to earn some valuable experience.

“It gets these kids out in the community,” said carpentry teacher Blake Harris. “We are, as Holt High School, helping a young man get his Eagle Scout, we’re helping the animal shelter get a new pavilion, and Holt High School has fantastic students.”

Marable said he’s glad he’s working on a project with more than his fellow scouts.

“I’m very proud of Blake for volunteering their class,” he said. “Because this is a really great thing. This gets more people interested in projects like this, because usually scouts will deal with just their troops. That’s not the case here.”

Marable said his scout troop will be back at the shelter Saturday to continue the work.