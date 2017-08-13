»»TRUCK CRASHED INTO THE WALL AT NORTHPORT CHURCH OF GOD

Northport Fire and Rescue responded to Northport Church Of God just before noon Saturday after receiving calls from witnesses about a car crashing into the Church.

“When we got on the scene we noticed a vehicle had basically driven all the way into the church. We just could see the rear of the vehicle sticking right outside the wall.” says Police Battalion Chief Ricky Mills.

The Ford Explorer left a massive hole in the side of the Church where the Nursery is held.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the truck to crash into the Building.

“The driver crossed two lanes of traffic and jumped a couple parking curves before he hit the building. The driver of the vehicle complained of back pain and was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center” says Mills.

“Everything as far as I know right now, we’re going to be in the Sanctuary because it did not seem to affect that part of the building. We will have to move some classes around because of our Nursery was the one that took the hit” says Senior Pastor Greg Strickland.