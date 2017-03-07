»»HISTORICAL MARKER UNVEILED TO HONOR THE 8 BLACK MEN LYNCHED IN TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

The first Historical Marker memorializing eight black men lynched in Tuscaloosa County.

The marker is located on 6th street in Downtown Tuscaloosa directly in front of the old Tuscaloosa Jail.

It bears the names of Bud Wilson, who was hung and shot by a white mob after he was alleged to have entered the home of a white woman.

Andy Burke was taken from Police and killed in 1884.

Charles Mckelton and John Johnson were hanged from a tree in Romulus in 1892.

In 1898 over one hundred farmers hung and fatally shot Sidney Johnson near Coaling after being accused of assaulting two white women.

John Durrett was lynched three days after he denounced the mob killing.

In 1919, a white mob abducted Cicero Cage near the town of Ralph and lynched him.

Dennis Cross was killed after he was accused of attempting to assault a white woman near the Tuscaloosa Country Club.

“We’ve been silent for too long in this state in this country about some terrible things that happened and there were injuries created by that violence and terror and we’re not going to help those injuries heal if we ignore them” says Bryan Steverson, Executive Director for Equal Justice Initiative.

According to Equal Justice Initiative, there were at least 360 lynchings in Alabama between 1884 and 1933.

This is the 7th marker the Equal Justice Initiative has unveiled.

The next marker to be unveiled is March 18th in Georgia.