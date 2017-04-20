»»HILLCREST HIGH HOSTS ANNUAL PLANT SALE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jordan Ferguson

Special needs students at Hillcrest High School have the so-called “green thumb.”

The campus greenhouse is filled with hundreds of plants, ranging from geraniums to ferns to tomatoes.

Each plant has been maintained with care by students in teacher Karl Weems’ special needs class.

Nurturing the plants isn’t just a learning opportunity, but a vital role in funding the class.

The annual plant sale will be April 21 and 22, from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Hillcrest High.

Weems said the plant sale is in its 14th year and has raised more than $5,000 for the special needs class.