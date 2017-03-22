»»HIGHWAY 82 WRECK SNARLS TRAFFIC FOR HOURS

A wreck this morning on Highway 82 near Sipsey Valley stalled traffic in the area for hours.
A delivery truck and a larger semitruck both flipped onto their sides in the eastbound lanes around 6:30 a.m. near the 35 mile-marker. One person was taken away by ambulance, but their condition is unknown.
The eastbound lanes were blocked for hours, but Alabama State Troopers and the Alabama Department of Transportation were guiding motorists to alternate routes.
Two other wrecks occurred in the same area around the same time.