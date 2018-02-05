»»HIGHWAY 82 SHUT DOWN AFTER TANKER WRECK

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Sarah Fowerbaugh

Traffic on U.S. Highway 82 in Bibb County remains congested after a tanker wreck this morning between mile markers 90 and 91, just east of Centreville. The wreck happened just before 5 a.m. Monday and shut down a stretch of the highway.

The tanker is owned by Asphalt Contractors Inc., based out of Montgomery. The tanker was carrying liquid asphalt when it overturned, spilling its contents into a swamp. The tanker was the only vehicle involved in the wreck, and the driver was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Both lanes of traffic were slowed while the tanker was removed from the side of the road. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management and hazmat teams began cleaning up the spill soon after.

Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said he understands the frustrations that come with a wreck of this magnitude, but it’s no reason to overload 911 with calls.

“I’d like to ask people to not call 911 and hold up the 911 line asking about when they are going to be able to move or when the wreck is going to be cleared,” said Wade.

Wade also warned against disobeying traffic laws to circumvent a wreck.

“There were several people who passed the line of backup traffic trying to get around the accident scene,” said Wade. “When they do that, they are blocking the road and the emergency responders are blocked from getting to the scene and giving assistance that may be needed.”

Wade said hazmat crews will likely be on the scene cleaning up the liquid asphalt through tonight and into Tuesday. At the time of posting, only one lane of Highway 82 was open to motorists.