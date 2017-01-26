»»HIGHWAY 69 OVERPASS INFORMATIONAL MEETING IS TONIGHT

The Alabama Department of Transportation is looking to make drivers’ lives a little easier, but they need your help.

INFORMATIONAL MEETING Where: Hillcrest High School

When: 5-7 p.m. tonight

A meeting tonight is giving residents a chance to take a gander at ALDOT’s plan for a bridge passing over Skyland Boulevard along Highway 69.

The bridge is being designed for alleviating rush-hour traffic at the intersection, which is located near the Cobb Hollywood 16 movie theater.

Possible layouts will be on display at the meeting, and ALDOT’s Public Information Specialist John McWilliams said they encourage questions.

“it’s extremely important to get public input,” McWilliams said. “There’s a lot of people out there who have lived there, certainly, for a long time and they know these roads as well as anybody. So getting their input is certainly valuable to the process.”