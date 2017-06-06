»»HIGHTOWN ACADEMY RECEIVES FIRST CLASS PRE-K GRANT FOR FALL 2018

Earlier this month, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education announced that the state’s First Class Pre-K program will add 122 new classrooms this fall.

Six of those are in Tuscaloosa County, Hightown Academy the only faith-based entity.

WVUA 23 spent some time there with the incoming Pre-K director and her staff as they are making plans and changes to move the program into their school that already serves infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Pre-K director Lorren Thomas told WVUA 23 she will never forget finding out Hightown had been approved.

“It was almost surreal, Thomas said, “like oh wow it really happened. This is our third time to apply. We were really hoping that we did get selected.We are really excited,” Thomas added.

Representatives from the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education were at Hightown Academy to review program and classroom guidelines as well as registration regulations.

Hightown passed the classroom and structural inspection with flying colors.

The new classrooms were made possible due to increased funding in the 2018 Education Trust Fund Budget along with money from Alabama’s Preschool Development Grant. Pre-K teachers like Carmen Parker can’t wait to get started.

“What sets us off is the quality of education we give to our kids and the service we give to our parents,” Parker told WVUA 23.

Hightown Academy is taking applications for enrollment beginning June 7th through July 7th.

They will hold a public random drawing for Pre-K students in their family life center on July 21st.

If you’re interested in enrolling a child in Hightown Academy’s Pre-K program, you can pick up an application on site or there will be a link on their website in the next few days.