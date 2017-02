By WVUA 23 Web Writer Marcelle Peters

The home of a former University of Alabama professor was torn down in Tuscaloosa’s Highlands neighborhood on Monday.

Larry Clayton said he and his wife are rebuilding after a fire destroyed their home Jan. 9. Clayton and his wife escaped through a second-floor window during the blaze. Two of their four pets were killed in the fire.

Clayton was the chairman of the history department at UA from 2000 to 2008. He retired from teaching in 2013.