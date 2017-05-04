»»HIGH WINDS KNOCK OUT POWER ACROSS ALABAMA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – High winds left more than 60,000 homes and businesses without power across Alabama.

Alabama Power Co. says 62,000 customers were without electrical service early Thursday after a weather system moved through with winds as strong as 45 mph.

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama Power said about 1,400 homes were still without power at noon.

MEDIA: Outages are down statewide at 15,000. Bham area at 9000; Anniston at 1600; Tuscaloosa at 1400; Mobile 300 and Eufaula at 100. #alwx — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) May 4, 2017

The worst problem was in metro Birmingham, where 42,000 locations were without power. Trees and limbs fell within the area, causing the problem.

Another 8,300 homes and businesses were without service in Anniston, and 7,000 customers were out around Tuscaloosa. Smaller outages also were reported in Montgomery and Mobile.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory saying sustained winds of 15-to-25 mph are possible until nightfall, with gusts up to 45 mph.