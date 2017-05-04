Trending
HIGH WINDS KNOCK OUT POWER ACROSS ALABAMA

HIGH WINDS KNOCK OUT POWER ACROSS ALABAMA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – High winds left more than 60,000 homes and businesses without power across Alabama.
Alabama Power Co. says 62,000 customers were without electrical service early Thursday after a weather system moved through with winds as strong as 45 mph.

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama Power said about 1,400 homes were still without power at noon.

The worst problem was in metro Birmingham, where 42,000 locations were without power. Trees and limbs fell within the area, causing the problem.

Another 8,300 homes and businesses were without service in Anniston, and 7,000 customers were out around Tuscaloosa. Smaller outages also were reported in Montgomery and Mobile.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory saying sustained winds of 15-to-25 mph are possible until nightfall, with gusts up to 45 mph.

