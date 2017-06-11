»»HIGH SPEED CHASE ENDS IN CRASH AND SUSPECT ARRESTED

One man is behind bars after leading Police on a high speed chase in Tuscaloosa.

It happened around 6:30 Sunday Morning.

26 year old Keandre Marquis Hedgemon was arrested after Tuscaloosa Police say they noticed him sitting in a car at Rodeway Inn Motel off Skyland Boulevard.

Due to his suspicious behavior, Police tried to approach him.

They say he drove off at a high rate of speed.

Police say Hedgemon led them on a High Speed chase on Skyland Boulevard to Hargrove Road, then to the Intersection of Loop Road.

The suspect then lost control of the car and crashed.

He was then arrested.

Keandre Hedgemon had Warrants for Robbery I, Third Degree Theft from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also charged with Attempting To Elude and several Traffic Violations.