»»HIGH SOCKS FOR HOPE DEDICATES NEW HOME TO FAMILY DEVASTATED BY 2016 TORNADO

More than a year after a devastating tornado, one Pickens County family will finally get to sleep in their own home.

High Socks For Hope is a non-profit that was founded by Tuscaloosa native and Major League Baseball Pitcher David Robertson and his wife Erin, and thanks to them, the Seay family is back home!

“This is a happy day,” said Annie Seay.

Vietnam War Veteran David Seay and his wife Annie are survivors of the February 2016 tornado that ripped through the Sapps Community in Pickens County. They lost everything in the storm, including their home. Now, more than a year later, David and Annie can rest comfortably in their new home, thanks to High Sock For Hope, along with the help of Habitat For Humanity and other local community groups.

Director of High Socks For Hope, Judy Holland visited the Sapps Community shortly after the storm in 2016.

“I don’t know what it was about them but I just felt like I need to help them in someway to get back home,” said Holland.

And home is exactly where they are now!

“It’s like you just in awe, we know it’s a blessing but it’s been hard to believe,” said Mr. Seay. “I feel like I’m really at home.”

“So excited that their finally home and that they can go to sleep in their own home tonight,” said Holland.

Mr. Seay said faith and patience helped get them to today.

“Just trust in God and that’s what has helped us, He has increased our faith” said Mr. Seay.

“We just blessed and we just so thankful” said Mrs. Seay

The Seay’s brand new home comes equipped with a FEMA approved saferoom in case of sever weather.

“We don’t have to rush out and go somewhere, were thankful that the program has this set up” said Mr. Seay.

“They are just joyful people, even with all they’ve been through, they just have such deep seeded incredible joy,” said Executive Director For Habitat For Humanity Ellen Potts, “even in the midst of the storm, even in the midst of recovering from the storm, even in the midst of not even knowing whether or not they’d be able to have a place of their own again, they were joyful and they trusted God.”

High Socks For Hope will continue to work in the Sapps Community, helping others that were also affected by the February 2016 tornado.