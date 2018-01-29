»»HIGH POWER BILLS DUE TO THE COLDER TEMPERATURES

A true Winter is how Temporary Emergency Services is describing the season.

Jack Frost is hitting Alabama Power customers’ in their wallets.

This has been one of the coldest Winters in many years.

People are using more electricity to stay warm.

Which means, higher power bills.

“When you get a cold Winter like we have now and the Flu Season, those bills are running somewhere between $300 to $400. People are seeing a double increase on their utility bill” says Temporary Emergency Services Executive Director, Karen Thompson.

Thompson says they are receiving a tremendous amount of calls from people needing help paying their power bill.

“We’ve seen a tremendous increase, people will call TES Monday and they will say the line is continuous busy and yes its just that many people trying to get in or a slot on the utility service” says Thompson.

TES will only pay a portion of the power bill.

The customer is responsible for the remaining amount.

“The first thing we ask is that you reach out to the Utility Company and see if you can make some arrangements and you try to seek out help from different Social Services and we are one of the Agencies that you can call”.

Thompson says when the temperature is in the 20’s and 30’s, people tend to turn to many methods to keep warm.

If you need help paying your power bill, you have to call TES to make an appointment and bring your power bill and a photo ID.