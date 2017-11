Need a job? Best Buy in Tuscaloosa wants to fill seasonal and full-time positions. Best Buy is hiring sales associates, customer service specialists and merchandise and inventory specialists.

Applicants need to apply online and attend Best Buy’s job fair Wednesday, November 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa location in Midtown Village. Dress professionally and bring a resume. You may be asked to interview.