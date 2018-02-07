»»HEAVY RAIN CAUSES SEWER OVERFLOWS

David Williams III

Heavy rains caused a reported five sewer overflows this morning. Four of the sanitary sewer overflows have concluded.

The sanitary sewer at Lift Station 3 on Jack Warner Parkway has continued discharging into the Black Warrior River.

The sanitary sewer overflow in the 4400 block of Kauloosa Avenue discharged 87,000 gallons into an unnamed tributary to Cribbs Mill Creek.

The sanitary sewer at Lift Station 10 on Keenes Mill Road discharged 42,000 gallons into Cottondale Creek to Hurricane Creek.

The sanitary sewer overflow at Lift Station 21 near Cherrystone Circle discharged 40,725 gallons into an unnamed tributary to Cypress.

The sanitary sewer at Lift Station 55 in the 4000 block of Black Warrior Parkway discharged 1,500 gallons into Cypress Creek.

Those in affected areas should be cautious as there could be health risks associated with the water and contaminated areas. The City of Tuscaloosa advises that people avoid the water and contaminated areas. Signage is in place at all affected locations, and the public is advised to follow city instructions if in an affected area.

The sewage discharged does not impact tap water, as the water and wastewater systems are two different systems.