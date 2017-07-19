»»HEATING UP ON THE LAKE: WATER SKIING CHAMPIONSHIPS HELD IN DUNCANVILLE

Scorching temperatures didn’t stop athletes from across the Southeast from coming to Duncanville for the American Water Ski Association’s 2017 Southern Regional Water Skiing Championship that began today.

Even though they’re competing on the water, athletes still have to be careful in the heat by drinking lots of water and taking plenty of breaks in the shade.

The event is hosted on a man-made body of water called Lyman Lake, off Highway 82 in Duncanville, and competitors ranged from children younger than 10 to seniors.

On-site Chief Safety Official Cristi Long said even though competitors are in the water, they can suffer dehydration or heat exhaustion as easily as someone working outside.

“You’re having fun, but you’re still losing water when you are in the water from your body,” Long said. “You still have the reflection from the sun, so it’s actually taking more out of the part that is above the water.”

Long said anyone hanging out in the heat should be drinking at least 8 ounces of water each hour.