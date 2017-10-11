»»»HEALTH MATTERS: TALKING TO YOUR DOCTOR, OCT. 11, 2017

Doctors are busy people, and sometimes they just don’t have enough time to see all the patients they need or take enough time to see you or a family member of your family.

Dean of the University of Alabama’s College of Community Health Sciences Dr. Rick Streiffer says patients can help manage their doctors’ visits better by always coming prepared.

First, know the reason you’re there. If you need to write symptoms down and come in with a list, do so.

Prioritize, because there may be some concerns you have that aren’t as urgent. If there’s something really on top of your mind, you can help your doctor use your limited time together more effectively.

Be sure you understand what your doctor is telling you. You should never be afraid to ask them to repeat or write down instructions or information, because if you don’t understand your treatment won’t be as effective.

If you’re a proactive patient, you and your doctor will have a better time during your visit.