»»»HEALTH MATTERS: PRENATAL CARE, FEB. 14, 2018

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Nickole Haymaker

Having a healthy pregnancy is one of the best ways to promote a healthy birth. Dr. Rick Streiffer expresses the importance of prenatal care with Dr. Cathy Skinner, a family physician obstetrician at the University Medical Center.

Skinner first suggests getting an appointment with your doctor to start your early prenatal care. This can help reduce the morbidity and mortality of the Mom and the baby. Next, she suggests taking prenatal vitamins and quit taking any substances like smoking.

“Optimize your chronic medical conditions. If you have high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid problems you need to get in to see you doctor even quicker to have those conditions optimized to decrease the risk of trouble during the pregnancy,” Skinner said.

The importance of prenatal care is not just for the woman to understand but the whole family. The health of a developing baby is critical and seeing a health provider as soon as possible will put you on the right prenatal care plan and improve your chances of a healthy baby.