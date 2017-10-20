»»»HEALTH MATTERS: PRE-OPERATIVE CLEARANCE, OCT. 17, 2017

Carina Bannwart

Dr. Rick Streiffer talks about pre-operative clearance on Health Matters this Thursday.

“For most people who are facing the possibility of surgery it is important that they seek consultation with their generalist, the doctor who knows them well. Not to evaluate the need for their specific operation but to evaluate their risk in general to have that operation,” said Streiffer.

Dr. Ed Geno, one of the family physicians at University Medical Center, talks about the importance of this process of pre-operative evaluation.

Risk goes up if someone is a smoker, has high blood pressure, cardiac disease, diabetes or if they are elderly.

“Also, a person’s medications make a difference too. People who are diabetic would have to have their medications altered, people who are on anticoagulants to thin their blood,” said Dr. Geno.

If you’re planning to have surgery and the surgeon hasn’t suggested a pre-operative evaluation, talk to your doctor about your health matters.