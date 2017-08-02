»»»HEALTH MATTERS: MANAGING DOCTOR VISITS, AUG. 2, 2017

Doctors are busy, and sometimes they just don’t have enough time to see all their patients or get enough time with them.
Here’s some tips on how you can help yourself and your doctor.
- Come prepared. Make a list of your questions and issues before you get to the office.
- Prioritize. There may be some things that aren’t as urgent, so ensure the things at the top of your agenda get addressed first.
- Understand what’s happening. Don’t be hesitant. If you need the doctor to repeat what they’ve said, don’t be embarrassed and just say so.