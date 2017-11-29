»»»HEALTH MATTERS: HOLIDAY EATING, NOV. 22, 2017

Most people look forward to holiday meals (and desserts), but they dread the potential for gaining weight.

But you don’t have to fear weight gain if you plan ahead.

University Medical Center Registered Dietician Suzanne Henson said it’s important to hone in on those goodies that are really special, and leave the rest on the table.

“We have foods that come out at this time of the year from Halloween through the December holidays, and there’s usually favorites that come out only at this time of the year, so consider what those would be and think about what would you most enjoy,” she said. “There should always be things we enjoy and can splurge on. But, maybe I would rather have that dish that a family member only makes during the holidays rather than the things that I could have year round. ”