»»»HEALTH MATTERS: DEALING WITH CHOLESTEROL, NOV. 8, 2017

Understanding what to do about cholesterol levels that may not be entirely normal can be confusing and complicated.

It’s not just about what you eat: It may be about your genetics.

Dr. Ed Geno, a family physician from University Medical Center, said it’s a complicated topic.

“It used to be that we would treat just the numbers,” Geno said. “At this point, the national guidelines are to treat the risk factors.”

That means if you have hypertension, diabetes or other risk factors, odds are good you’ll get some type of treatment for your high risk of cardiac issues.