»»»HEALTH MATTERS: ADHD, JUNE 6, 2017

Attention deficit disorders are often considered a children’s health issue, but did you know adults can suffer from the condition, too?

Dr. Marisa Giggie, a psychiatrist with University Medical Center, said many patients with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) are dealing with other conditions that are exacerbated by their attention disorder.

“Approximately 50 percent of people who have ADHD have what’s called a co-morbid other psychiatrist diagnosis, like anxiety or depression, or even a learning disability,” she said. “If ADHD goes undiagnosed and not controlled, it can lead to increased rates of depression, it can lead to increased rates of substance abuse.”

It’s an important illness to treat, she said, not only because those who are treated can be more successful at life, but also because doctors can identify other things that develop when someone is not being treated for the disorder, Giggie said.